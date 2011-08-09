* Locals fear tremors caused by injections
By Ivana Sekularac
AMSTERDAM, Aug 9 Europe's biggest gas storage
project, at the Dutch Bergermeer field, will not be ready for
use in 2014 as planned, the operator said, after a court ruled
that work at the site must stop because of environmental fears.
Abu Dhabi Energy Company , the operator and major
shareholder in the 4.1 billion cubic metre gas storage facility,
said the project would be delayed as a result of the court order
on Monday allowing environmentalists and locals, who fear that
injecting gas could cause earth tremors, to appeal its approval.
Bergermeer was approved by the Dutch government earlier this
year and, along with the soon-to-be-completed liquefied natural
gas terminal in Rotterdam, is an important part of the
Netherlands' plan to become a European hub for natural gas once
it stops exporting gas in 2025.
The project would nearly double the Netherlands' gas storage
capacity and give it more flexibility in meeting fluctuating
demand in northwest Europe, for example in Belgium and the
northern parts of Germany and France, particularly as gas
reserves in the Dutch Groningen gas field are depleted.
"The flexibility the Groningen field can offer is
decreasing," said Esther Benschop, a spokeswoman for the Dutch
Ministry of Economy, Agriculture and Innovation.
"Substantial investments in gas storage are required to
replace this in order to be able to continue to meet seasonal
fluctuations in demand for gas in both the long and the longer
term."
Bergermeer's 4.1 billion cubic metres of storage would be "a
substantial contribution to meet the needs for seasonal storage
in this part of Europe", she added.
WILDLIFE
The ruling by the top court in the Netherlands allows time
for the appeal by opponents to be heard, with a ruling on that
case expected later this year or in early 2012.
"Since exploration of gas began in the early 1970s, we've
had four tremors, and the last one was in 2001," said Suzanne
Van Dame, a spokeswoman for the town council of Bergen where the
storage is located.
"We are afraid that further injection of gas and change of
pressure could cause more tremors."
A 500 million cubic metre storage already exists in the
vicinity of Bergen, but there was no local opposition to its
construction as tremors did not occur as a result of gas
extraction, Van Dame said.
The Netherlands recently abandoned plans to store carbon
dioxide onshore in depleted underground gas fields because of
local opposition.
In addition to fear of tremors, opponents cite a rare
species of bird, the black-tailed godwit, which lives in the
area. About half of Europe's black-tailed godwits live in the
Netherlands. TAQA has agreed not to conduct drilling during the
breeding season from April to June.
Both TAQA and the Dutch government expect that the appeal
will be rejected and the project will continue in late 2011 or
in early 2012.
"It is still too early to say, but based on the current
information, we will not have full operations in 2014," said
Allan Virtanen, TAQA's spokesman in the Netherlands.
TAQA holds 60 percent in the Bergermeer project, while Dutch
government-owned gas company Energie Beheer Nederland BV owns
the remaining 40 percent.
Virtanen said TAQA would have to suspend preparatory work
for the drilling of 14 wells, which are required to make the
storage facility fully operational.
But he said work would continue in injecting the so-called
cushion gas, which is necessary to maintain a certain level of
pressure in the facility but which is not used for commercial
purposes.
"Cushion gas injection was not part of the injunction
proceedings and will continue as per plan. Expectation is that
all cushion gas will be injected as per plan before April 1,
2014," Virtanen said.
Russia's Gazprom has agreed to provide "cushion
gas", which remains permanently in storage to maintain pressure,
in return for 1.9 billion cubic metres of gas in storage. TAQA
has already injected around half of the gas the site can hold.
