By Ivana Sekularac

AMSTERDAM, Aug 9 Europe's biggest gas storage project, at the Dutch Bergermeer field, will not be ready for use in 2014 as planned, the operator said, after a court ruled that work at the site must stop because of environmental fears.

Abu Dhabi Energy Company , the operator and major shareholder in the 4.1 billion cubic metre gas storage facility, said the project would be delayed as a result of the court order on Monday allowing environmentalists and locals, who fear that injecting gas could cause earth tremors, to appeal its approval.

Bergermeer was approved by the Dutch government earlier this year and, along with the soon-to-be-completed liquefied natural gas terminal in Rotterdam, is an important part of the Netherlands' plan to become a European hub for natural gas once it stops exporting gas in 2025.

The project would nearly double the Netherlands' gas storage capacity and give it more flexibility in meeting fluctuating demand in northwest Europe, for example in Belgium and the northern parts of Germany and France, particularly as gas reserves in the Dutch Groningen gas field are depleted.

"The flexibility the Groningen field can offer is decreasing," said Esther Benschop, a spokeswoman for the Dutch Ministry of Economy, Agriculture and Innovation.

"Substantial investments in gas storage are required to replace this in order to be able to continue to meet seasonal fluctuations in demand for gas in both the long and the longer term."

Bergermeer's 4.1 billion cubic metres of storage would be "a substantial contribution to meet the needs for seasonal storage in this part of Europe", she added.

WILDLIFE

The ruling by the top court in the Netherlands allows time for the appeal by opponents to be heard, with a ruling on that case expected later this year or in early 2012.

"Since exploration of gas began in the early 1970s, we've had four tremors, and the last one was in 2001," said Suzanne Van Dame, a spokeswoman for the town council of Bergen where the storage is located.

"We are afraid that further injection of gas and change of pressure could cause more tremors."

A 500 million cubic metre storage already exists in the vicinity of Bergen, but there was no local opposition to its construction as tremors did not occur as a result of gas extraction, Van Dame said.

The Netherlands recently abandoned plans to store carbon dioxide onshore in depleted underground gas fields because of local opposition.

In addition to fear of tremors, opponents cite a rare species of bird, the black-tailed godwit, which lives in the area. About half of Europe's black-tailed godwits live in the Netherlands. TAQA has agreed not to conduct drilling during the breeding season from April to June.

Both TAQA and the Dutch government expect that the appeal will be rejected and the project will continue in late 2011 or in early 2012.

"It is still too early to say, but based on the current information, we will not have full operations in 2014," said Allan Virtanen, TAQA's spokesman in the Netherlands.

TAQA holds 60 percent in the Bergermeer project, while Dutch government-owned gas company Energie Beheer Nederland BV owns the remaining 40 percent.

Virtanen said TAQA would have to suspend preparatory work for the drilling of 14 wells, which are required to make the storage facility fully operational.

But he said work would continue in injecting the so-called cushion gas, which is necessary to maintain a certain level of pressure in the facility but which is not used for commercial purposes.

"Cushion gas injection was not part of the injunction proceedings and will continue as per plan. Expectation is that all cushion gas will be injected as per plan before April 1, 2014," Virtanen said.

Russia's Gazprom has agreed to provide "cushion gas", which remains permanently in storage to maintain pressure, in return for 1.9 billion cubic metres of gas in storage. TAQA has already injected around half of the gas the site can hold. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Sara Webb and Anthony Barker)