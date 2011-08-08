(Corrects bullet point and second para of May 17 story to say 4.1 billion cubic metres, not 4.1 million)

* Govt awards licence for 4.1 bln cubic metre storage

* Deadline for complaints set for July 1

* Storage to be fully operational in 2014

AMSTERDAM, May 17 The Dutch government on Tuesday gave approval for the Bergermeer gas storage project, the largest in Europe, despite opposition from local inhabitants over safety concerns.

Bergermeer will store up to 4.1 billion cubic metres of gas when completed. It will be operated by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA.AD, the majority owner.

The project encountered strong opposition locally because of fears that injecting gas into the depleted gasfield -- near Alkmaar in the north west of the country -- could cause strong tremors.

"This gas storage will ensure that enough gas will be delivered in winter when demand is strong," said Maxime Verhagen, minister for economic affairs, agriculture and innovation.

The ministry said in a statement that parties will have until July 1 to file complaints.

In April, the government postponed the approval of the licence for Bergermeer because of safety concerns.[ID:nLDE7351N1]

TAQA, which is 75 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, has a 60 percent stake in the 800 million euro Bergermeer project, while the Dutch Energie Beheer Nederland BV, a state-owned gas company, owns the remainder.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) is providing cushion gas in return for being allowed to use the storage once it is finished.

Last week TAQA offered capacity of 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) in Bergermeer for longer-term contracts. [ID:nLDE7492BZ]

Bergermeer's gas storage operations will start in 2013 with full commercial operations in 2014, TAQA said in a separate statement.

"With the open access Bergermeer Gas Storage facility, we are creating the pivot for the success of the Northwest European gas hub in the Netherlands," Jan Willem van Hoogstraten, Managing Director TAQA Energy B.V. said in a statement issued by TAQA.

"Sufficient natural gas storage capacity guarantees security of supply and ensures the flexibility required for a properly functioning market." (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Sara Webb and Anthony Barker)