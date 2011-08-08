(Corrects bullet point and second para of May 17 story to
say 4.1 billion cubic metres, not 4.1 million)
* Govt awards licence for 4.1 bln cubic metre storage
* Deadline for complaints set for July 1
* Storage to be fully operational in 2014
AMSTERDAM, May 17 The Dutch government on
Tuesday gave approval for the Bergermeer gas storage project,
the largest in Europe, despite opposition from local inhabitants
over safety concerns.
Bergermeer will store up to 4.1 billion cubic metres of gas
when completed. It will be operated by Abu Dhabi National Energy
Company TAQA.AD, the majority owner.
The project encountered strong opposition locally because of
fears that injecting gas into the depleted gasfield -- near
Alkmaar in the north west of the country -- could cause strong
tremors.
"This gas storage will ensure that enough gas will be
delivered in winter when demand is strong," said Maxime
Verhagen, minister for economic affairs, agriculture and
innovation.
The ministry said in a statement that parties will have
until July 1 to file complaints.
In April, the government postponed the approval of the
licence for Bergermeer because of safety
concerns.[ID:nLDE7351N1]
TAQA, which is 75 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government,
has a 60 percent stake in the 800 million euro Bergermeer
project, while the Dutch Energie Beheer Nederland BV, a
state-owned gas company, owns the remainder.
Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) is providing cushion gas in
return for being allowed to use the storage once it is
finished.
Last week TAQA offered capacity of 1 billion cubic metres
(bcm) in Bergermeer for longer-term contracts. [ID:nLDE7492BZ]
Bergermeer's gas storage operations will start in 2013 with
full commercial operations in 2014, TAQA said in a separate
statement.
"With the open access Bergermeer Gas Storage facility, we
are creating the pivot for the success of the Northwest European
gas hub in the Netherlands," Jan Willem van Hoogstraten,
Managing Director TAQA Energy B.V. said in a statement issued by
TAQA.
"Sufficient natural gas storage capacity guarantees security
of supply and ensures the flexibility required for a properly
functioning market."
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Sara Webb and Anthony
Barker)