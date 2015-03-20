(Adds details from news conference)
AMSTERDAM, March 20 Dutch gas grid operator
Gasunie is preparing a 200 million euro ($216
million) project to make foreign gas compatible with the
national network after concerns over earthquakes forced
officials to cap domestic output.
The move follows a decision last month by the Dutch
government to cut output from the Groningen gas field, Europe's
largest, because of concern over small quakes in the northern
region.
The government has asked the state-owned company to begin
preparations for the conversion project, Gasunie Chief Executive
Han Fennema said. It aims to prevent supply shortages should
deeper production cuts be imposed in future.
The final investment decision is slated for the fourth
quarter, with completion expected by the end of 2019.
The new facility will mix nitrogen with high-caloric gas
from Russia, Norway or possibly with imported LNG, to make it
resemble the low-caloric gas currently used by gas heating
systems in millions of Dutch households.
The government had planned to produce 39.5 billion cubic
meters of gas in Groningen this year, but abruptly curtailed
production to a 33 bcm level in February after a report by the
country's Safety Board said it had "failed to act with due care
for the safety of citizens in Groningen."
Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp is due to decide on
future production on July 1.
Extraction at Groningen has resulted in increasingly strong
earth tremors, some measuring as much as 3.6 on the Richter
scale, which have cracked buildings and led to protests.
Gasunie has said that if Groningen production were to be
reduced below 30-35 bcm, it could run up against the limits of
its ability to physically supply enough low calorie gas.
Gasunie on Friday reported a 2014 profit of 603 million
euros on sales of 1.65 billion euros.
The tremors in Groningen have had "major consequences,"
Fennema said.
"Social support for gas and gas production is disappearing,"
he told reporters in Amsterdam.
"Where gas was once the preferred choice, it has now become
just another form of fuel, with its own drawbacks."
The money Gasunie will spend on the facility will be on top
of 300 million euros in annual capital expenditures it expects
in 2015-2017, most of which will go on replacement projects.
($1 = 0.9262 euros)
(Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Oleg Vukmanovic and
Pravin Char)