AMSTERDAM Oct 5 The largest Dutch opposition party Labour PvdA said it would still support the bailout package for Greece, provided an improved rescue fund can operate decisively and the private sector contributes.

"We support a Greek rescue package provided that banks contribute, provided that the new support fund is more decisive and is large enough to prevent contagion," PvdA finance spokesman Ronald Plasterk told Dutch Parliament.

The Dutch parliament is expected to vote within the next week on whether to approve the expanded bailout fund.

The minority Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition government is reliant on opposition support for any agreed contribution to euro zone bailouts because its political ally, the Freedom Party, opposes financial bailouts for troubled euro zone members. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Toby Chopra)