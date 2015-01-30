AMSTERDAM Jan 30 A man who forced his way into
the Dutch national broadcaster and demanded to go on live
television had no known links to terrorist organisations and had
acted alone, police said Friday.
The 19-year-old said he had planted explosives and talked
about a cyber attack, but police said he later admitted he had
made the threats up. The gun he used to force his way into the
studios was a replica, police said in a statement.
The man, whose name is not being released due to Dutch
privacy laws, is due to be arraigned in a closed court hearing
later on Friday.
