AMSTERDAM, March 31 Global Mobility Holding said on Tuesday it is in talks with a group of investors to sell its Dutch car leasing unit LeasePlan.

The investors, who were not named, plan to finance the acquisition with an equity investment of at least 40 percent, cash-debt facilities of 1.55 billion euros ($1.67 billion) and "an additional source of funding that is currently under discussion," Leaseplan said in a statement.

"LeasePlan confirms that it has been informed that the discussions are still underway," it added. "LeasePlan emphasises that these discussions may or may not result in an agreement."

A spokeswoman for the company declined to provide additional details.

The Almere, Netherlands-based Leaseplan, leases 1.42 million cars annually, is owned 50 percent by Volkswagen and 50 percent by banker Friedrich von Metzler, through the Global Mobility Holding joint venture.

In February Leaseplan reported a net profit of 372 million euros for 2014 ($393 million).

LeasePlan also runs a small bank and because of its Dutch banking license, any deal must be approved by the Dutch central bank and financial markets authority. ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sunil Nair)