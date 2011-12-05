(Recasts with German auction, debt agency comment)
LONDON, Dec 5 Investors paid for the
privilege of parking their money in Dutch treasury bills and
accepted almost-zero returns on German equivalents at auctions
on Monday, showing fears over the fate of the euro zone raising
the appeal of its safest havens.
German and Dutch T-bills for periods of up to six months saw
heavy demand for zero or negative returns despite signs that
stock markets are now hopeful policymakers will take stronger
steps this week to solve an intractable debt crisis.
Germany's 2.7 billion euros sale of new 6-month bills saw
demand of 3.8 times the amount on offer, even as it yielded just
0.0005 percent.
More than 7 billion euros in bids for the 1 billion on offer
of three-month Dutch paper produced a yield of -0.004 percent.
Six-month bills gave a positive return of just 0.002 percent.
The results come only days before a make-or-break EU summit
which investors hope will set out a decisive plan for tackling
the euro zone debt crisis. Before then, Germany will test market
demand for its debt with a sale of 5-year bonds
"It's a reflection of demand for a safe haven. Essentially
you are prepared to pay for the privilege of parking your money
in the safest possible place," Richard McGuire, senior fixed
income analyst at Rabobank, said.
"The front end of the German yield curve has also turned
negative," he added.
An auction of German bills on Monday showed yields of almost
zero, while three-month German T-bills were offering a negative
yield in the secondary market.
Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING, said the fact
investors were willing to pay to keep their funds in
negative-yielding core European T-bills as opposed to bank
deposits, was a reflection of the lack of trust they had in
banks.
Interbank lending risks freezing up in money markets with
banks unwilling to lend to each other, choosing instead to park
their funds and borrow from the European Central Bank.
The German debt agency said in a statement six-month Bubill
auction reflected the benchmark role of German debt, after a
disappointing 10-year bond auction in November risked
undermining the safe-haven status of the country's bonds.
But Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities,
cautioned that the results were more a reflection of balance
sheet needs by some investors than of demand for safe-haven
German debt.
"There are investors who will park money there when they are
running scared, no doubt about it, but it's not really an
end-investor market," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument
Securities. "It's essentially balance sheet paper."
