By Greg Roumeliotis
| UTRECHT, The Netherlands
UTRECHT, The Netherlands Aug 30 What started as
a joke about creating an artificial mountain in the utterly flat
Netherlands may actually be feasible.
This was not what semi-professional cyclist-cum-journalist
Thijs Zonneveld had expected when he posted a column on a
popular Dutch news website on Aug. 5 in which he laughingly
urged his countrymen to create their own mountain with alpine
slopes, meadows and villages.
"It was not serious but the next day there was such a
serious response from people who had actually been thinking
about it and calculating stuff that it made me realise I was not
the only one who'd had that idea," Zonneveld said.
The highest natural ground in the Netherlands is at
Vaalserberg, in the southern province of Limburg, with an
altitude of just 323 metres, making it little more than a hill
in the low-lying country in the eyes of most people.
But Zonneveld, 30, dreams of an artificial mountain 5 km
(3.107 miles) wide and between 1 and 2 km in height, which would
surpass the world's tallest man-made building, the 828-metre
(yard) high Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai.
The idea of artificial mountains is not new.
In 2009, a German architect proposed erecting a 1,000
metre-high mountain at the site of the old Tempelhof Airport in
Berlin, but had to settle for a 60-metre hill as the challenges
set in.
Zonneveld has yet to figure out exactly how the Dutch
mountain would be designed and built, what materials would be
used, where it would be located, and, crucially, how much it
would cost. He declined to put even a rough price tag on it.
Yet his call has resonated with the enterprising Dutch,
whose engineering prowess has allowed them to defend land that
lies below sea level from the raging waters and to engage in
major engineering feats abroad, such as building artificial
islands in Dubai.
On Tuesday, Dutch engineering groups such as Oranjewoud
and Bartels, along with sport organisations, such as
the Dutch skiing association and the Dutch climbing and
mountaineering association, met to ponder the details.
"The project is feasible and we the Dutch have a lot of
experience in moving soil and sand around for our land
reclamation projects. It just needs to gather a snowball of
support," said Oranjewoud project manager Anthony van Dongen.
Estimates of the cost range from a few billion euros all the
way up to 200 billion euros. If and when the project takes off,
it would therefore provide a major boost to the Dutch
construction sector, which has been hit by a property downturn.
"Technically this can be done and the space can also be
found. The biggest hurdles will be financing and environmental
problems. But these will be tackled in the coming months by
these companies," Zonneveld said.
Zonneveld said he had already spoken to several investors
who saw commercial opportunities in offering sports, leisure
resorts, developing real estate and even producing renewable
energy by erecting wind mills on the mountain.
"People may think this is a publicity stunt but this is not
true. Publicity is the means because if people don't know about
it, it cannot be done. The goal however is to build this
mountain," Zonneveld said.
Zonneveld said that even though his editorial kicked off the
initiative and he was now devoting up to 16 hours a day working
on the project, he does not care what the mountain is called,
but suggested it could be named after the largest proprietor.
"The idea is now to use the name of a person or
company that pays the most. I think it would be good to name the
mountain after someone who can afford to contribute the most to
make it happen," Zonneveld said.
Supporters of the idea hope they can appeal to Dutch
national pride but also tap into the frustration of many of the
country's holidaymakers who have to travel to neighbouring
northern European countries to enjoy holidays with a bit of
altitude.
"I'm realistic enough to know it will take a long time and
that there will be a lot of obstacles to overcome, it will have
to be taken step by step. But this is the moment to do this, I'm
100 percent confident," Zonneveld said.
