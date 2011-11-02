AMSTERDAM Nov 2The Netherlands' sole nuclear
power plant, one of the oldest in Europe, passed a stress test
conducted at the request of the European Union following the
Fukushima disaster in Japan earlier this year, Dutch news agency
ANP reported on Wednesday.
Quoting the head of the plant Jan van Cappelle, the report
said the Borssele nuclear power plant is safe but there is room
to improve the level of safety at the site.
The 485 megawatt Borssele plant was built in 1973 in the
south west of the Netherlands, the most densely populated state
in the EU, with an anticipated lifespan of 40 years.
But in 2006 the government decided to extend its lifespan
for 20 years, until 2033.
