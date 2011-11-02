* Safety still can be improved, ministry says

* Operator to invest in new pumps, improve procedures

* Independent regulator to further check test results (Adds minister's comments, details)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 2The Netherlands' sole nuclear power plant, one of the oldest in Europe, passed a stress test conducted at the request of the European Union following the Fukushima disaster in Japan earlier this year, the Dutch ministry said on Wednesday.

The March disaster at Japan's Fukushima nuclear facility in March prompted the EU to mandate stress tests for the region's plants. Final results will be presented to the European Council in June 2012.

"The initial results give absolutely no reason to question the safety of the Borssele plant," Maxime Verhagen, the economic affairs minister, said in a statement.

The test results showed, however, that safety can still be improved at the site, the statement added

The ministry said plant operator EPZ intended to take corrective actions to improve safety, such as conducting a review of operational procedures and investing in extra water pumps.

In a report released on Wednesday, EPZ said that a number of safety procedures, such as developing guidelines in case of extensive damage to the Borssele plant, needed to be drawn up.

Implementation of training would, among other things, ensure that the actions taken to ensure water supply in the event of a power shortage are performed in a timely manner.

The 485 megawatt Borssele plant was built in 1973 in the south-west of the Netherlands, the most densely populated state in the EU, with an expected lifespan of 40 years. German utility RWE owns a 30 percent stake, and Dutch public utility Delta holds 70 percent.

But in 2006 the government decided to extend its lifespan by 20 years to 2033.

The Kernfysische Dienst (KFD), the independent regulator of nuclear installations in the Netherlands, will carry out further checks on the results of the stress test.

Minister Verhagen will present the final results to the Dutch Parliament and the European Commission at the end of December.

The Dutch government wants to push ahead with plans to build a second reactor at Borssele. Delta has teamed up with French utility EDF to explore the development of the project and has offered RWE a 20 percent stake in the new plant. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; editing by Jane Baird)