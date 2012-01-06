AMSTERDAM Jan 6 Dutch pension funds will
be allowed to cut payouts by as much as 7 percent to ensure they
are adequately funded given the exceptional financial market
turbulence, the Dutch central bank said on Friday.
The pension cuts would apply to about 125 funds out of 450
pension funds in the Netherlands with effect from April 1, 2013,
the central bank said, and would mean lower retirement benefits
for a least a couple of million people in a population of about
17 million.
Dutch pensions funds, which have total assets estimated at
more than 700 billion euros, have faced increasing pressure
recently over their funding ratios because of the euro zone debt
crisis and resulting financial market turmoil.
The government has started to address reform of the pension
fund system because of concerns about underfunding over the
longer term, and will raise the retirement age over the next
decade and allow funds to invest in riskier assets.
But the central bank proposed more immediate steps and said
that because of "the exceptional market conditions" and the lack
of liquidity in the long end of the interbank swap market, it
would adjust the rate used by pension funds to calculate the
value of their obligations, allowing them to use an average
other than the year-end rate.
"The purpose of these measures is to reduce uncertainty
about pensions," the central bank said in a statement, referring
to the cuts in retirement benefits and change in discount rate.
"The exceptional circumstances in the financial markets make
this decision necessary."
The central bank said that following the correction in
financial markets, the weighted average funding ratio of pension
funds at the end of 2011 was estimated at 98 percent.
That figure is well below the minimum funding requirement of
105 percent set by the central bank to ensure that funds are in
good health and capable of meeting payments or liabilities.
In December, Dutch postal group PostNL warned that
its current pension obligations were untenable due to the
financial market turbulence and low interest rates, and said
that as a result it would reduce its pension contributions and
stop its cash dividend.
The coverage ratio of PostNL's largest pension fund, the
figure used to judge a fund's ability to meet its future
liabilities, fell to 96 percent, while underfunding in its
pension funds had risen to almost 500 million euros by the end
of September 2011, the firm said.
The central bank said that if financial markets do not
recover in 2012, it may be necessary to decide in early 2013
whether to increase the cuts in retirement payouts.
"It's very painful but it is inevitable," said Lex Hoogduin,
an academic and former central bank director, adding that while
this will not be the first time some Dutch pension funds cut
payments, the impact this time will be on a much bigger scale,
affecting "a very large number of pension funds" and pensioners.
About 112 billion euros was wiped off Dutch pension funds'
portfolios in the 2008 financial crisis, putting many funds
below the 100 percent solvency level, meaning some had to freeze
or cut payouts.
That led to calls for an overhaul and to talks between
employers and unions - who are both involved in the management
of pension funds in the Netherlands - about who should bear
investment risks and to what extent pensions should be
guaranteed.
The government has started to address concerns about
underfunding of pensions and the need for reforms given the
ageing population, and wants to raise the retirement age to 66
in 2020 and 67 in 2025, from 65 currently.
In June, the union federations, employers organisations, and
the government agreed to changes which would give pension funds
more scope to invest in riskier assets such as stocks and
commodities, and reduce the exposure to long-term bonds and
interest rate hedging instruments.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Susan Fenton)