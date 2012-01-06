AMSTERDAM Jan 6 Dutch pension funds will be allowed to cut payouts by as much as 7 percent to ensure they are adequately funded given the exceptional financial market turbulence, the Dutch central bank said on Friday.

The pension cuts would apply to about 125 funds out of 450 pension funds in the Netherlands with effect from April 1, 2013, the central bank said, and would mean lower retirement benefits for a least a couple of million people in a population of about 17 million.

Dutch pensions funds, which have total assets estimated at more than 700 billion euros, have faced increasing pressure recently over their funding ratios because of the euro zone debt crisis and resulting financial market turmoil.

The government has started to address reform of the pension fund system because of concerns about underfunding over the longer term, and will raise the retirement age over the next decade and allow funds to invest in riskier assets.

But the central bank proposed more immediate steps and said that because of "the exceptional market conditions" and the lack of liquidity in the long end of the interbank swap market, it would adjust the rate used by pension funds to calculate the value of their obligations, allowing them to use an average other than the year-end rate.

"The purpose of these measures is to reduce uncertainty about pensions," the central bank said in a statement, referring to the cuts in retirement benefits and change in discount rate.

"The exceptional circumstances in the financial markets make this decision necessary."

The central bank said that following the correction in financial markets, the weighted average funding ratio of pension funds at the end of 2011 was estimated at 98 percent.

That figure is well below the minimum funding requirement of 105 percent set by the central bank to ensure that funds are in good health and capable of meeting payments or liabilities.

In December, Dutch postal group PostNL warned that its current pension obligations were untenable due to the financial market turbulence and low interest rates, and said that as a result it would reduce its pension contributions and stop its cash dividend.

The coverage ratio of PostNL's largest pension fund, the figure used to judge a fund's ability to meet its future liabilities, fell to 96 percent, while underfunding in its pension funds had risen to almost 500 million euros by the end of September 2011, the firm said.

The central bank said that if financial markets do not recover in 2012, it may be necessary to decide in early 2013 whether to increase the cuts in retirement payouts.

"It's very painful but it is inevitable," said Lex Hoogduin, an academic and former central bank director, adding that while this will not be the first time some Dutch pension funds cut payments, the impact this time will be on a much bigger scale, affecting "a very large number of pension funds" and pensioners.

About 112 billion euros was wiped off Dutch pension funds' portfolios in the 2008 financial crisis, putting many funds below the 100 percent solvency level, meaning some had to freeze or cut payouts.

That led to calls for an overhaul and to talks between employers and unions - who are both involved in the management of pension funds in the Netherlands - about who should bear investment risks and to what extent pensions should be guaranteed.

The government has started to address concerns about underfunding of pensions and the need for reforms given the ageing population, and wants to raise the retirement age to 66 in 2020 and 67 in 2025, from 65 currently.

In June, the union federations, employers organisations, and the government agreed to changes which would give pension funds more scope to invest in riskier assets such as stocks and commodities, and reduce the exposure to long-term bonds and interest rate hedging instruments. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Susan Fenton)