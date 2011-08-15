* Deal could go ahead as union federations still back it

AMSTERDAM, Aug 15 A Dutch union voted on Monday against the proposed overhaul of the country's 800 billion euro pension sector, a move unlikely to scupper reforms but which highlights the difficulties of trying to shake up the industry.

The vote by FNV Bondgenoten, one of the biggest unions, came as the industry faces underfunding due to low interest rates and low equity returns, resulting in some pension funds freezing or cutting pensions.

In June, the union federations, employers organisations, and the government agreed to changes to the Dutch pension system which would give pension funds more scope to invest in risky assets such as stocks and commodities, and reduce the need to invest in long-term bonds and hedge interest rates.

As part of that deal, the government will raise the retirement age to 67 by 2025, from 65 currently: a draft law for this could be approved by parliament at the end of this year.

Raising the retirement age is important to cope with an ageing population and keep government spending in check.

But other elements of the pension sector overhaul have come in for widespread criticism because the changes transfer more of the investment risks to the employees and could force funds to pay out too much, eating into their capital buffers.

Most Dutch pension funds are controlled by private sector employers and unions although the biggest, the 242 billion euro civil servants' fund ABP, is seen as a state pension fund.

"You can count yourself rich if you can use expected returns. With all the stock market's volatility that is much too risky. The chance your pension vaporises or is reduced is then very big," said Henk van der Kolk, chairman of FNV Bondgenoten.

A faction of the union, representing 23 percent of the members, voted at a referendum with 96 percent opposed to the pension deal, FNV said in a statement.

The union's rejection does not mean the deal is off the table because the three union federations, FNV, CNV and MHP, are still in favour of it and hope to get clarity from all of their member unions next month.

Members of parliament have so far welcomed the deal but their main concern, which is shared with FNV Bondgenoten, is the use of an expected return rate used to discount liabilities which enables pension funds to pay out higher pensions.

Social Affairs Minister Henk Kamp is looking at alternatives to the risk-free rates currently used. A higher rate would reduce demand for long-term bonds and interest-rate hedging instruments.

If the pension deal does not go ahead, Kamp may still decide to change the discount rate. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Toby Chopra)