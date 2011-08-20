AMSTERDAM Aug 20 The Dutch Social Affairs
Minister offered a partial compromise to unions in an overhaul
of the country's 800 billion euro pension sector, but warned he
would implement existing reform plans if the offer is rejected.
Union federations, employer groups and the government agreed
in June to changes to the pension system which would give
pension funds more scope to invest in risky assets, while also
raising the retirement age to 67 by 2025, from 65 currently.
A Dutch union voted against the deal earlier this month,
concerned by plans to transfer more of the investment risks to
employees and criticism over proposals to cut pension payments
for people who still stop work at 65.
In an interview with newspaper De Volkskrant on Saturday,
Minister Henk Kamp said he was prepared to help lower-income
earners by reducing the planned 6.5 percent cut in pensions for
people who opt for early retirement.
Kamp gave no hint, however, that he would amend proposals
regarding investment risks, telling the paper that employers and
employees can determine how much investment risk they take on.
"Also, the present system will remain in force. The pension
agreement sets up another (system) next to it. Funds can choose
which system they want to use. If the FNV Bondgenoten likes the
present system so much, it can choose for that," Kamp said.
Although the FNV Bondgenoten union voted against the pension
deal earlier this month, three union federations, FNV, CNV and
MHP, are still in favour of it and hope to get clarity from all
of their member unions next month.
Kamp also stressed on Saturday that if his olive branch over
early retirement is rejected by unions he will push ahead with
earlier plans outlined in the coalition government agreement.
(Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block, editing by Miral Fahmy)