* Two more FNV unions want pension reform plan changed

* Majority of FNV unions now opposes pension reform

* FNV federation to vote on Monday

* Plan raises retirement age, gives more investment freedom

AMSTERDAM, Sept 9 Two Dutch unions voted on Friday against a proposed reform of the 800 billion euro Dutch pension sector, throwing into question whether pension funds will be given more freedom to invest in riskier assets.

In June, the union federations, employers organisations, and the government agreed to changes to the Dutch pension system which would give pension funds more scope to invest in riskier assets such as stocks and commodities, and reduce the exposure to long-term bonds and interest rate hedging instruments.

Unions and employer organisations jointly manage pension funds and determine the investment strategies.

Members of Dutch unions Abvakabo FNV and FNV Bouw voted against the deal, which also aims to raise the retirement age to 67 in 2025, from 65 currently, because they disagreed with some of the reform plans.

"Risks should be equally spread between employers and employees," civil servants' union Abvakabo FNV said in a statement.

That means that together with union FNV Bondgenoten, which already voted against the deal last month, the FNV federation does not have a majority supporting the pension reforms.

All FNV unions will vote on Monday at a FNV federation meeting.

The two unions said they wanted changes to the reform plan, such as guaranteeing that people would not suffer financially if they retired at 65.

Social Affairs Minister Henk Kamp has already offered to make some amendments to the reforms but some unions said that was not enough.

Despite disagreement within FNV, Kamp has lodged a draft law to parliament to raise the retirement age to 66 in 2020 and 67 in 2025, and this law could be approved by parliament at the end of this year.

Raising the retirement age is important to cope with an ageing population and keep government spending in check. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Ron Askew)