AMSTERDAM, June 16 Philips said on Tuesday it had won a $500 million contract with U.S. Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

Under the deal, Philips will provide and service an array of medical equipment to Westchester over the next 15 years, as well as helping it analyse patient data to improve care.

Westchester serves three million customers from seven hospitals in New York's Hudson Valley. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by David Evans)