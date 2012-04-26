AMSTERDAM, April 26 Dutch Finance Minister Jan
Kees de Jager said on Thursday talks about a 2013 government
budget were "constructive" and he would continue discussions
with at least three opposition parties.
"I have had good, constructive talks with a number of
factions," De Jager told reporters, as shown on footage of Dutch
public broadcaster NOS.
He said he would continue talks later on Thursday with
opposition parties Democrats 66, GreenLeft and Christian Union,
the ruling coalition's Liberals and Christian Democrats, and
possibly one or two other parties.
"I cannot say there is the prospect on an agreement. I can
absolutely not say that, but I see reason to continue the
talks," De Jager said.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Patrick Graham)