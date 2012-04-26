AMSTERDAM, April 26 Dutch Finance Minister Jan
Kees de Jager said on Thursday a 2013 budget deal with
opposition parties was "within reach", making it possible to
meet European Union budget rules.
"A deal on the main points now seems within reach and make
it possible to meet the budget rules which we ourself find
important for our own country - we don't do this because of
Europe," De Jager told reporters.
The Netherlands, which faces a 2013 budget deficit of 4.6
percent of economic output without policy changes, has to reduce
its deficit to 3 percent next year, as required by the European
Commission, who supervises EU budget rules.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)