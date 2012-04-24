AMSTERDAM, April 24 The Netherlands must stick to the European Union's budget rules or else risk being fined, a politician for the Christian Democrat party which is part of the coalition government, told parliament on Tuesday in an emergency budget debate.

"We are running the risk of a fine, which can run up to 1.2 billion euros," Christian Democrat Lower House leader Sybrand van Haersma Buma said.

"We will stick to the rules," he said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)