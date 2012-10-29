THE HAGUE Oct 29 The Dutch economy is expected to grow 1.25 percent a year between 2013 and 2017, government agency CPB said on Monday, basing its forecast on the coalition agreement reached by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberal Party and the Labour Party.

The agency also confirmed media reports last week that the budget gap will be reduced by nearly 16 billion euros by 2017, trimming the budget deficit to below European Union levels. (Reporting by Sara Webb)