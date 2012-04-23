THE HAGUE, April 23 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will tender his government's resignation to Queen Beatrix, Dutch broadcaster RTL reported on Monday, clearing the way for elections in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands was thrust into political crisis over the weekend when seven weeks of austerity negotiations collapsed.

Several government ministers declined to comment and told a Reuters reporter in The Hague that it was up to the prime minister to announce any decision. Rutte's office was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)