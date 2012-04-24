AMSTERDAM, April 24 Dutch borrowing costs are
expected to rise at a bond auction on Tuesday after the
government collapsed in a crisis over budget cuts, worrying
investors and the Moody's credit ratings agency.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who tendered his government's
resignation on Monday, will appear before parliament later on
Tuesday for a debate on how to proceed with austerity measures
and the timing of elections.
The Netherlands is the latest euro zone country to run into
trouble as it tries to streamline its finances to meet stringent
European Union deficit limits.
The Dutch State Treasury Agency hopes to sell up to 2.5
billion euros at an auction of two-year and 25-year state bonds
on Tuesday morning.
The sale is expected to see reasonable demand as it is the
last issue of long-term bonds scheduled for this year but
borrowing costs may creep up as investors demand a higher
premium to hold the paper.
"The auction will be a litmus test as to demand for their
paper given the impending a election... if there's a marked
increase (in yields) then we'll know investors are getting a bit
more worried," said Brian Barry, fixed-income analysts at
Investec.
"I'd be very surprised if we saw a large jump in yields, but
if there was to be an impact it would be in the longer-dated
bond."
Yields have already risen on the secondary market with the
10-year spread over Bunds at its widest in three-years on Monday
after the collapse of the minority government and the prospect
of new elections rattled markets.
Adding to concerns over Dutch debt is the possibility the
Netherlands could lose its triple-A credit rating. Moody's said
on Monday the government's collapse was a credit-negative, but
maintained its Aaa rating with a stable outlook.
But Moody's said that if the country weakened its commitment
to fiscal discipline, the rating could face downward pressure.
"This development is clearly credit-negative for the Dutch
sovereign given that it generates both political and policy
uncertainty," Moody's analysts wrote.
"Having said that, the Netherlands is entering this testing
period from a position of relative strength."
(Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Anna Willard)