AMSTERDAM, April 24 The leader of the Dutch opposition Labour Party said the Netherlands could aim for a 2013 budget deficit of 3.6 percent of gross domestic product because EU rules allowed for exceptions and took reforms into account.

"The 3 percent deficit target exists with the addition that you don't need to comply if there are exceptional circumstances in the economy," Labour leader Diederik Samsom said in a debate in parliament on the budget crisis.

Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Monday it was still possible for the Netherlands to achieve a budget deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year despite the failure of earlier talks on cuts. (Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Patrick Graham)