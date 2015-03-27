AMSTERDAM, March 27 All flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport were cancelled on Friday following a major power outage in the Dutch capital and surrounding region, an airport spokeswoman said.

She said all incoming flights to Europe's fourth largest airport were being diverted to other regional airports.

"We are experiencing a lot of problems due to the outage," she said. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by John Stonestreet)