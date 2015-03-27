Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
AMSTERDAM, March 27 All flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport were cancelled on Friday following a major power outage in the Dutch capital and surrounding region, an airport spokeswoman said.
She said all incoming flights to Europe's fourth largest airport were being diverted to other regional airports.
"We are experiencing a lot of problems due to the outage," she said. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by John Stonestreet)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.