Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Power had been restored at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport after a major outage hit the Dutch capital and surroundings on Friday morning, an airport spokeswoman said.
Incoming flights were still being diverted to other regional airports, and there would be delays to all outbound flights from Europe's fourth largest airport, she said. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by John Stonestreet)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.