AMSTERDAM Nov 24 Construction work for Eneco's biomass power plant, which will burn wood chips to produce green electricity for 120,000 households, has started, the Dutch utility said on Thursday.

The 49.9 megawatt power plant, in the northeastern town of Delfzijl, will burn 300,000 tonnes of wood chips a year once it is completed in 2013, Eneco said in a statement.

A consortium consisting of nuclear reactor maker Areva , Dutch construction company Ballast Nedam and Finnish boiler supplier Metso Power Oy will carry out construction works.

"The wood-burning plant will lead to a reduction of 250,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year compared with electricity generated in a conventional plant," Eneco said.

(Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; editing by James Jukwey)