* Production growth increases export potential

* Exports to Germany to grow after nuclear phase-out

By Ivana Sekularac

AMSTERDAM, Aug 11 Dutch grid operator TenneT expects domestic power production to rise about 50 percent by 2018, it said on Thursday, opening the door for a country once dependent on imports to export to neighbours such as Germany.

State-owned TenneT predicted that installed capacity in the Netherlands would reach 40 gigawatts in 2018, up from 26 gigawatts currently, based on new capacity coming onstream.

It estimates that 5.7 gigawatts of that 40 gigawatts will be derived from renewable energy sources.

"After many years of dependence on imports, the Netherlands is now self-sufficient in electricity and will see its export potential increase even further in the near future," TenneT said in a statement.

TenneT said Germany could become a potential market, following its decision to phase out nuclear power by 2022.

"The production of the nuclear power plants will be compensated by production of other plants in Germany and by imports from neighbouring countries," TenneT said in the statement.

Last year, the Netherlands imported 18,583 gigawatt hours of electricity and exported 12,808 gigawatt hours, according to figures provided by TenneT. In 2008, it imported 24,967 gigawatt hours and exported 9,116 gigawatt hours.

TenneT, which became a major player in German electricity transmission after it bought E.ON's (EONGn.DE) high-voltage grid, said previously it planned to invest between 9 billion and 11 billion euros in upgrading networks in the Netherlands and Germany.

It supplies 35 million customers in Germany and the Netherlands, and operates two undersea cables -- BritNed and NordNed.

The 700 km NorNed 1 cable between Norway and the Netherlands helps Norway export surpluses of hydropower in wet years, and enables imports of European thermal power to ease shortfalls in dry years.

The 1,000-megawatt BritNed linking Great Britain and the Netherlands is a joint venture between TenneT and National Grid .

Both cables are part of a larger project to improve links across Europe to help manage variable supply from renewable energy sources across the region.

In June, the Dutch government said it wanted to privatise TenneT as early as next year, to raise funds to upgrade networks. . (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Anthony Barker)