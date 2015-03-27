Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
AMSTERDAM, March 27 A major power outage hit the Dutch capital Amsterdam and surrounding areas on Friday, as Dutch grid operator TenneT reported an overload on its power lines.
The ANP news agency said the outage covered large parts of the province of North Holland, including the nearby broadcasting centre of Hilversum.
Schiphol airport had a temporary outage and was operating on backup power, an airport spokeswoman said.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Anthony Deutsch; editing by John Stonestreet)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.