By Tjibbe Hoekstra

AMSTERDAM, Jan 12 Dutch house prices fell 4.1 percent in 2011 and are expected to drop another 5 percent in 2012, a Dutch real estate association (NVM) forecast on Thursday, a trend that could prolong or deepen the current economic downturn as consumers spend less.

The Dutch economy shrank in the third quarter and is expected to have tipped into recession in the final quarter of last year, partly because of the weak housing market.

"The housing sector is tightly connected to many other sectors of the economy, such as construction, plumbing and furnishing. If fewer people buy new homes, these sectors lose out too," Sylvester Eijffinger, professor of Financial Economics at Tilburg University, told Reuters.

The Dutch residential property market has been in decline since August 2008, with prices dropping about 10 percent since then, according to economists.

The number of residential properties sold fell 13 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 from the same period a year ago, the NVM said in its survey published on Thursday, hitting the lowest level since the final quarter of 1994.

One reason for the decline in house prices is uncertainty over whether homeowners will continue to enjoy certain tax benefits, as well as the tighter bank lending rules.

As the Dutch government faces the prospect of having to make further budget cuts in order to rein in the deficit, the finance minister and other government ministers have said that tax relief on mortgage payments is no longer off-limits.

"Because of the looming possibility that tax breaks on mortgage payments will be cut, people are afraid to invest in a new house. As long as this uncertainty remains, the housing market will not recover," Eijffinger said.

Dutch builder Royal BAM Group NV, the largest construction group in the country, has been struggling to clear its stock of unsold properties, and warned in November that this could take several years.

With fewer transactions taking place, the number of properties up for sale has steadily increased.

"In just a few years, the number of houses for sale in the country has doubled. First-time buyers should step in to feed the market, but they are suffering from the stricter lending rules. Banks give them up to 20 percent less credit now," ING economist Dimitri Fleming said.

However, analysts have said that there is no immediate threat to the banks in terms of mortgage defaults.

"We did quite some stress testing in the past on Dutch mortgages, and found that the unemployment is the key determinant for losses in the Netherlands, especially because interest rates on mortgages are 100 percent tax deductible," Rabobank analyst Cor Kluis said in a research report on ING Bank this week.

"If unemployment rises it will take about one year before it becomes visible in the NPL (non-performing loans) because the Netherlands has lay-off penalties (for) employers and unemployment payments by the government, so we do not expect any significant P&L impact in the next 12 months."

The unemployment rate has been steadily rising and stood at 5.8 percent in November. (Reporting by Tjibbe Hoekstra; editing by Sara Webb)