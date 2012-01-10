By Tjibbe Hoekstra
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Jan 10 The Dutch government
said on Tuesday it will ban qat, the narcotic plant used mostly
by Ethiopian and Yemeni migrants, to curb its use and stop
people re-exporting it to other European countries.
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport has become an import hub and
clearing house for the green, leafy drug, which has a
stimulating effect when chewed.
Last year more than 800 tonnes of qat were imported into the
Netherlands, of which 80 percent was transported, mostly by car,
to other European countries, including Germany, Denmark and
Sweden, where it is banned, according to government estimates.
"Health Minister (Edith) Schippers will soon place qat on
list II of the opium law. This will make possession and trade in
qat illegal," said a joint statement from the Dutch interior
affairs, security and justice and health ministries.
The plant, grown in the Horn of Africa and Yemen, is
addictive and excessive use causes insomnia, stress, depression
and apathy among users.
Sweden's police welcomed the move, saying authorities
suspected profits from the qat trade were financing militant
groups like al Shabaab in Somalia.
About 200 tonnes of qat was smuggled into Sweden a year,
with a street value of 150 euros ($190) a kilo in Stockholm,
Stefan Kalman from the Swedish police drug squad told Reuters.
"Smuggling to Scandinavia is quite substantial ... we catch
smugglers on the Swedish border several times a week, though
probably 9 in 10 transports get through," Kalman said.
"This ban means a huge change for us. I expect the numbers
to go down now, as smuggling becomes more difficult," he added.
The Dutch government said social problems, including high
unemployment in Somali communities in the Netherlands, prompted
the ban.
Longstanding pressure from other countries to ban the drug
was another reason, a government spokesman said.
The Dutch government has been clamping down on the sale of
the soft drugs cannabis and hash since 2007 because of
gang-related crime and concern about the risk to health.
($1 = 0.7826 euros)
(Reporting by Tjibbe Hoekstra and Roberta Cowan)