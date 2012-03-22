AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch telecoms operator KPN may be forced to open parts of its high-speed internet network to business customers after the European Commission suspended a decision by the Dutch telecoms watchdog to keep its network closed.

The European Commission said in a statement late on Wednesday that it is investigating the Dutch telecoms regulator's (OPTA) decision not to regulate access to high-speed broadband internet for businesses, which it says could be in breach of EU telecoms competition rules.

The Dutch regulator has said it doesn't plan to make the former state-owned KPN open up its 'fibre-to-the-office' network, nor oblige KPN to provide other companies with high quality wholesale broadband access over its fibre network.

The European Commission said it has serious doubts whether OPTA's decision not to regulate access to KPN's broadband networks for business, is compatible with EU telecoms, and has told the regulator to suspend its plans for up to three months.

"Without this access, business customers may not have a choice of competitive deals from different operators, and could therefore pay higher prices," the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission also said that if OPTA's plans are implemented, trade between other European members could be affected since conditions for access to the fibre network in The Netherlands will determine the cost and the ability of other operators.

"Fair competition delivers market innovation and a better deal for Europe's consumers - including business customers. We need a level playing field: that means all national authorities playing by the rules and acting consistently when they implement EU law," Neelie Kroes, European Commission Vice President said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)