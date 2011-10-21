LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - A Dutch RMBS deal specifically aimed at US investors may not be far off. ABN AMRO is one of the Dutch lenders considering issuing an RMBS trade under the 144a format, but smaller entities are also finding it increasingly tempting to tap the US RMBS and covered bond markets.

By doing so, Dutch banks would be taking their cue from UK issuers that have successfully worked the US seam for months. US dollar-denominated Dutch RMBS deals are not unheard of - Lehman Brothers' EMF 2008 deal was 144a-compliant, while SNS Bank's Hermes VI and VII had dollar tranches - but Dutch transactions are typically issued in euros.

Some Dutch originators were in Miami last week to attend the ABS East conference. Obvion and Delta Lloyd had representatives on a panel dedicated to "Investing in UK and Dutch RMBS". Even S&P is giving a helping hand. Last Monday the ratings agency released a special report entitled "At A Glance: The Dutch RMBS market".

The document - billed as an "Introduction for investors who may be new to the sector" - noted that "some European RMBS is currently seeing interest from new sources - notably the US investor base, given high yields relative to US securitisations and a lack of private-label US RMBS supply".

Market participants agree that it would make perfect sense for a Dutch lender to tap the US market. This would not necessarily mean issuing in dollars - if they chose to issue in euros, they would allow US investors to pocket some of the large basis between euros and dollars - but since in the senior unsecured space Dutch banks have tended to issue in dollars, RMBS notes in the US currency are still quite likely.

MAKING THE EFFORT The main question is whether Dutch banks, which are the most popular RMBS issuers in euros, will make the effort to make a transaction 144a-compliant. Lawyers think so for two main reasons. On the one hand, the process is not too taxing. On the other, Dutch lenders now have a strong incentive: the cost of their senior unsecured debt has increased sharply. Spreads for senior Dutch RMBS have outperformed the credit markets, but they are nonetheless over 20bp wider than in the spring.

Hank Michael, US counsel in Allen & Overy's securitisation group, said that issuing in the US was more difficult for Dutch issuers than doing deals in Europe. Regulation AB and US liability provisions under Rule 10b-5 impose strict due diligence requirements and insist on the provision of statistical information on the portfolio underlying the transaction and the credit features of the asset pool. But this should not be prohibitive, he said.

"There is no peculiar hurdle specific to Dutch lenders that would not apply to UK banks, which have been successfully issuing under the 144a format for one year and a half. Although additional disclosure may be required, there is no major qualitative jump compared with what some prospectuses already disclose," he said.

Peter Vorhees, an associate at the Linklaters law firm in Amsterdam, agreed.

"The standard of disclosure for a Rule 144a RMBS deal is slightly higher, as well as the diligence process that supports it. Parties familiar with issuing in the European market on a Reg S basis will likely find the process more formalised and subject to additional US-specific technicalities but, having said that, the change from a well structured Reg S platform, which many Dutch banks currently have, should not be dramatic."

As a general indication, assuming a repeat standalone Reg S transaction takes about two months to put together, upgrading to a Rule 144a standard would typically add about a month, Vorhees said.

LITIGATION RISK Michael pointed out that the main problem lies in the uncertainties surrounding the current US legislation that the Dodd-Frank Act is introducing.

"At this stage most of these rules are not in their final form and they won't be effective for a while," he said. However, there is litigation risk because bondholders could argue that issuers did not do enough to address the requirements of the proposed rules, based on what was known at the time of issuance.

Some large UK entities with debt programmes in the US may be ready to accept US litigation risk as part of their business, but for entities looking into creating a US debt issuance programme, such risks "can be unsettling", he said.

Three originators were contacted by IFR and the answers were mixed. ABN AMRO is looking into issuing a 144a Dutch RMBS, as part of its strategy of diversifying its funding sources. However, an official at the bank said it had no pressing needs since it had already raised EUR15bn this year, well above redemptions of just over EUR8bn. Another lender said that no decision had yet been taken; and third said that he had not really looked into it but was keeping all options open.

Vorhees believes that if one Dutch firm takes the plunge, other will follow. "Once the first Dutch Rule 144a RMBS transaction gets done it makes sense to assume that other Dutch lenders will follow suit," he said. (Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre, editing by Matthew Davies)