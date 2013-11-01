* Aggressive bids on Dutch RMBS in secondary and primary
* Liquidity returned to the market as pre-crisis cash handed
back
* Housing market could have turned a corner
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, Nov 1 (IFR) - Demand for Dutch RMBS is firming up,
after a year of continuing house price declines and spreads in
the asset class lagging further behind UK RMBS.
Clips of Dutch RMBS were auctioned in the secondary market
on Monday, garnering covers (the second-best bid) above the
offers on screen, while Van Lanschot found more than EUR1bn of
demand for its new RMBS.
The latter is not unusual for the larger banks, but Van
Lanschot announced a partial placement of minimum EUR500m to the
market, suggesting that printing the full EUR244m and EUR639.6m
tranche sizes was uncertain at best when the deal was marketing.
Van Lanschot is seen as a weaker originator of RMBS deals than
the large banks ABN AMRO, ING and Rabobank, and is a less
frequent issuer, meaning investors may have smaller credit lines
in place.
Strong bids for Dutch paper may have been driven partly by
big redemptions from pre-crisis deals, which were typically
structured with 5- to 6-year average lives, meaning peak market
deals are now coming due. Rabobank's Storm 2007-1 paid down on
October 22, handing bondholders EUR1.702bn - much of which they
may want to invest in new issues.
Other factors include the market's belief that volumes in
the housing market will remain depressed, with house prices
19.6% below their August 2008.
This means lower conditional prepayments rate (CPR)
assumptions in mortgage bonds, which can extend the average life
of the RMBS notes.
And while market players may agree on what the spread over
Euribor for a bond should be, their CPR assumption influences
the price - for example a five cent move on a shorter bond will
have a large impact on spread than a longer note.
For post-crisis deals trading over par, the bond's value
incorporates receiving current coupon on large outstanding
volumes. A rapid pay down means a quick redemption below market
prices.
Monday's BWIC saw EUR10m of Dutch MBS 2010-15 A2 covered at
a cash price of 101.45, and EUR10m of Saecure 12 A2 at 101.37.
According to one trader, these prices assume a prepayment rate
of around 2% to get to the discount margins that put them in
line with the market.
Another trader said the piece of Dutch MBS was at 45bp DM
and the Saecure was 80bp. The first trader said he was bidding
the same bonds but assuming a faster prepayment rate, since he
felt the Dutch market would pick up from the current low
prepayments, and the market had could improve following house
price declines this year.
LUNET LOOKS TO LCR
Lunet 2013-1 was the major price point in primary, and
illustrates the strong bid for Dutch bonds, but also the market
technicals, and specific points about the deal.
According to Conor O'Toole, head of ABS research at Deutsche
Bank, the large banks, ABN AMRO, ING and Rabobank account for
87% of the Dutch RMBS issuance this year.
Therefore, investors find deals from smaller originators
desirable, and this is reflected in pricing, with Lunet 2013-1
A2s at 108bp, just 18bp back of where the last Rabobank deal
printed. The A2 notes are a particular reflection of sponsor
strength, since they rely on a call from the issuing bank to
redeem on schedule.
"In our view the strong pricing on [Lunet 2013-1] (we would
have expected a larger basis) underlines the sponsor
concentration issues faced by the sector," O'Toole wrote in a
note.
Lead managers ABN AMRO, Natixis, Rabobank and RBS took F.
Van Lanschot Bankiers (which specialises in high-net-worth
banking) on the road in the week of October 21, marketing
minimum EUR500m of the EUR244m A1 notes and EUR639.6m A2 notes.
Price thoughts were published on Monday at 3mE+50bp-55bp for
the A1 and 3mE+110bp area for the A2. By Tuesday, the leads had
EUR600m of demand, skewed towards the larger A2 tranche, and by
Wednesday both tranches were fully subscribed. Both tranches
priced at the tight end, 50bp on the A1 and 108bp on the A2,
with the A1 1.2 times done and the A2 1.3 times done.
The A1 was allocated 48.8% UK, 26.8% France, 6.8%
Netherlands, 6.6% Belgium, 1.2% Germany, 1.2% Italy, and 8.6%
other. By type it was 55.1% fund managers, 29.7% banks, 6.6%
insurance / pension funds, and 8.6% other.
The A2 was allocated 62.2% UK, 10.6% Netherlands, 9.1%
Belgium, 6.7% France, 2.6% Scandinavia, 1.4% Italy, 1.1%
Germany, 0.8% Switzerland, 5.5% other. By type it was 59.7% fund
managers, 33.9% banks, 0.9% insurance / pension funds, 5.5%
other.
Van Lanschot has reorganized its RMBS programmes, retiring
the Citadel programme after a secondary remarketing of Citadel
2010-2 in April this year.
Lunet (a name which also refers to a fortification) is the
public programme, and as such, has new "best practice" features
included.
"The big difference is that the new shelf is PCS eligible
and LCR friendly," said Ralf van Betteraij, treasury management
at Van Lanschot. "We wanted to make sure bank treasuries could
buy this, and we did indeed see some new bank buyers in the
book."
He added: "We knew we had something unique in LCR
friendliness, and some accounts really seem to welcome
diversification, having got full on some of the other programmes
in the market."
The LTV was structured to be below 80%, making it eligible
for bank LCR liquidity buffers according to the most recent
rules published.
(Reporting by Owen Sanderson; editing by Anil Mayre, Alex
Chambers)