AMSTERDAM Jan 15 Dutch Prime Minister Mark
Rutte will meet British leader David Cameron in the Netherlands
on Friday, the day Cameron plans to deliver a policy speech
setting out his vision for Britain's membership of the European
Union.
They will discuss the European Union budget, Rutte's office
said in a statement on Tuesday. It gave no further details.
Cameron's speech in the Netherlands is expected to spell out
plans to dilute Britain's membership of the European Union, a
move that could reshape Britain's role in the world.
The meeting will take place at a time when the
triple-A-rated Netherlands is trying to become more assertive
and visible in European affairs.
The new finance minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, is tipped to
succeed Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker as
chairman of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, leading the euro
zone's most powerful economic policymaking body.
Although Cameron and his Dutch-speaking deputy, Nick Clegg,
enjoy good personal relations with Rutte, the Conservative
leader may not be able to count on Rutte's support if he calls
for Britain to establish a more distant relationship with its 26
partners.
Even though Rutte has rejected German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's ideal of European political union outright, he is a
staunch European.
When Rutte was asked about Cameron's visit last week, he
smiled and replied that Cameron was free to say whatever he
wanted. But Rutte added that he would not be sharing the stage
with him.
While the Dutch have grown increasingly frustrated by the
high cost of bailing out troubled euro zone members, voters
soundly rejected the two euro-sceptic parties in the general
election last September and Rutte, leader of the Dutch Liberal
Party, was re-elected with a stronger mandate.
Rutte and his Labour Party coalition partners have backed
more austerity measures to meet European budget targets.
As a trade-dependent economy, the Netherlands has benefited
from its membership of the euro zone.
In a pamphlet distributed in the run-up to the election,
business groups said the economy would lose 90 billion euros a
year in sales without the euro and the EU's internal market.