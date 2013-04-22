AMSTERDAM, April 22 Dozens of schools in the
Netherlands were closed on Monday and thousands of students
stayed at home after an anonymous poster on social media
threatened a shooting spree, police said.
Police have detained a former student of the British School
in the Netherlands in Leiden on suspicion of making the threat,
national broadcaster NOS said.
The poster said he or she intended to "shoot my Dutch
teacher and as many students as I can" in a school in Leiden.
"The municipality, police and public prosecutors take the
case very seriously. It was decided to close all (local) schools
above elementary level," a police statement said.
The posting also showed a picture of a pistol.
Officials in Leiden and at the British School could not be
reached for comment.
