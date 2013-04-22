(Adds police confirmation of arrest)
AMSTERDAM, April 22 Dozens of schools in the
Netherlands were closed on Monday and thousands of students
stayed at home after an anonymous person left a message on the
Internet threatening a shooting spree, police said.
Police detained a former student of the British School in
the Netherlands near Leiden on suspicion of making the threat,
the force said in a statement.
The person who posted the message said they intended to
"shoot my Dutch teacher and as many students as I can" at the
school.
The posting also showed a picture of a pistol.
"The municipality, police and public prosecutors take the
case very seriously. It was decided to close all (local) schools
above elementary level," a police statement said.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)