(Corrects change in hours worked to a 1 pct decline, not rise)

AMSTERDAM Dec 28 Dutch staffing association ABU on Wednesday reported that the number of hours worked in the Dutch staffing market fell 1 percent in the four weeks to December 4 from the same period a year ago.

Dutch staffing market sales rose 1 percent in the four-week period, ABU said on its website. (Reporting by Amsterdam newsroom)