GE's Immelt says U.S. "diverging" from the world
Feb 27 The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to shareholders.
AMSTERDAM Feb 21 The Dutch staffing association ABU said on Tuesday the hours worked by those employed through its members fell 5 percent in the four weeks to January 29, compared with the same period a year ago.
Dutch staffing market sales fell 3 percent, again in the four weeks to Jan. 29, ABU said.
ABU publishes the sales and hourly growth of its members, who include Dutch staffing firms Randstad, USG People , as well as U.S-listed Manpower, Switzerland's Adecco, and others.
The fact that its members represent more than 60 percent of the Dutch staffing market gives it a broad overview. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in January after three straight months of strong gains, but did little to change views that manufacturing was recovering from a prolonged slump amid rising commodity prices.
COLOMBO, Feb 27 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday to hit their lowest close in more than two weeks as investors were worried over rising interest rates, but foreign buying and block deals in Expolanka Holdings boosted the turnover.