AMSTERDAM Feb 21 The Dutch staffing association ABU said on Tuesday the hours worked by those employed through its members fell 5 percent in the four weeks to January 29, compared with the same period a year ago.

Dutch staffing market sales fell 3 percent, again in the four weeks to Jan. 29, ABU said.

ABU publishes the sales and hourly growth of its members, who include Dutch staffing firms Randstad, USG People , as well as U.S-listed Manpower, Switzerland's Adecco, and others.

The fact that its members represent more than 60 percent of the Dutch staffing market gives it a broad overview. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)