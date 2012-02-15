LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - The Dutch State Treasury Agency is eyeing a potential dollar bond sale as early as Thursday. The DSTA will begin the auction at 0900CET and is looking to raise USD2bn of five-year paper.

The auction will be conducted through the Dutch Direct Auction (DDA) mechanism meaning that it is directly targeted at real money investors.

The reference instrument for pricing will be five-year dollar mid-swaps. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)