AMSTERDAM, Sept 29 The Netherlands is not in favour of introducing a financial transactions tax in Europe because it would be dangerous for European banks, the Dutch deputy foreign minister said on Thursday.

"If such a tax must be introduced, than it must be done globally. If you only do it in Europe, that would be very bad, and even dangerous for the European banks," Ben Knapen said in a statement.

Knapen was responding to a proposal by the European Union's executive on Wednesday for a bloc-wide tax on financial transactions that it said would raise 57 billion euros a year. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)