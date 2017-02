AMSTERDAM Dec 6 The Dutch competition authority said on Tuesday it had visited mobile telephone operators in the Netherlands to investigate whether they had engaged in price-fixing or other uncompetitive practices.

The competition authority did not name any of the companies it visited.

The main mobile telephone operators in the country are KPN , Vodafone Group and Deutsche Telekom AG which operate under the T-Mobile brand. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)