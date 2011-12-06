(Adds detail)
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM Dec 6 The Dutch competition
authority raided the offices of mobile operators KPN,
Vodafone, and Deutsche Telekom's T-mobile on
Tuesday in a price-fixing investigation.
The competition authority, or NMA, said it was investigating
whether mobile telecoms operators in the Netherlands engaged in
cartel practices including price fixing and the sharing of
market information.
It did not name any of the companies under investigation.
However, KPN, Vodafone, and T-Mobile issued separate statements
after the announcement saying NMA officials had been to their
offices on Tuesday and that they were all fully co-operating
with the authority's cartel probe.
KPN, the market leader, said its headquarters in The Hague
were raided at 0830 on Tuesday morning, and that five employees
were being questioned by the competition authority.
It said the competition authority was specifically
investigating collaborative practices for consumer mobile
telecommunications packages as well as KPN's sales channels.
T-Mobile spokesman Michael Vos told Reuters: "We are
co-operating fully with the authorities and we are confident of
the positive outcome of the investigation."
Earlier, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported the investigation
was prompted by two whistleblowers -- a former director at one
of the companies and a board member at a telecoms firm.
A separate price-fixing case, which was launched in August
2001, recently found that the firms had engaged in a cartel in
that year. KPN was fined 7.93 million euros, T-Mobile was fined
4.6 million euros and Vodafone was fined 3.72 million euros.
(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan, Editing by Mark Potter)