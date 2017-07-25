FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch trust services firm Intertrust cuts full year outlook
July 25, 2017 / 6:17 AM / in a day

Dutch trust services firm Intertrust cuts full year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Dutch fund and corporate services firm Intertrust cut its full-year profitability forecast, citing higher costs, non-recurring items during the first half of 2017 and lower than expected revenue in the Netherlands, it said on Tuesday.

The company now expects its full-year adjusted core profit (EBITA) margin to be between 37.5 and 38.5 percent, and underlying revenue growth to be at least 3.5 percent.

Intertrust had previously targeted a core profit margin of approximately 39.9 percent and underlying revenue growth of four to five percent for the full year.

For the second quarter, Intertrust expects revenue to be down by 0.1 percent at 118.1 million euros ($137.7 million) and adjusted EBITA margin of 35.3 percent. ($1 = 0.8575 euros) (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski, editing by Louise Heavens)

