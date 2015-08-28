* Blacked-up figure seen as "vestige of slavery" - U.N.
By Yoruk Bahceli
AMSTERDAM, Aug 28 A U.N. body called on the
Netherlands on Friday to revamp its "Black Pete" Christmas
tradition, where white performers black up to entertain
children, as many saw it as a "vestige of slavery".
The comments from the Committee on the Elimination of Racial
Discrimination will stoke an already heated debate on the
custom, described as a harmless piece of fun by defenders, but
condemned by other groups as an offensive stereotype.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte quickly dismissed the
recommendations, saying it was not the government's job to shape
folklore.
"Guys. Folk traditions, come on. What Christmas songs you
should sing, how you celebrate Christmas and Easter - this isn't
what politics is about," he told reporters in The Hague
The Geneva-based U.N. committee, which does not have the
power to enforce its recommendations, said the Dutch government
should actively work to get rid of negative racial stereotypes
in the depiction of the colourfully-costumed blackfaced
assistant to a white St. Nicholas -- who inspired Father
Christmas.
"(The stereotypes) are experienced by many people of African
descent as a vestige of slavery," it added.
Black Pete, who often appears with bright red lips and a
curly black wig, has become a fraught topic in a country which
has long regarded itself as progressive and tolerant.
In the run-up to last Christmas, police arrested 90
demonstrators in Gouda, 40 miles south of Amsterdam, for
picketing the annual St. Nicholas parade. Some carried "Black
Pete is racism" banners as others demonstrated in support of the
character.
Surinamese, Antillean and African minorities perceive the
tradition as a legacy of colonial racism. The National Platform
on Slavery, a group which campaigns for atonement for the
Netherlands' past role in the slave trade, said many black
children found the depiction disturbing.
Last year, an Amsterdam court ruled that Black Pete was
racist, but the decision was overturned by the country's highest
administrative court.
The U.N. panel also called on the govenrment to reverse its
decision not to give food and shelter to rejected asylum
seekers.
Rutte also defended that policy saying it would be "crazy"
to offer permanent shelter to people who refused to return to
their country of origin.
