ROTTERDAM Dec 12 A consortium led by Royal Dutch Shell beat 26 other bidders to win a contract to build 700 megawatts of offshore wind capacity, offering a strike price of 54.50 euro cents per megawatt hour, Dutch economic affairs minister Henk Kamp said on Monday.

Contractors Eneco, Van Oord and Mitsubishi were Shell's partners in the consortium to build in the Borssele III and IV wind areas, Kamp said, adding that low interest rates, high existing capacity and intense competition were the main reasons for the relatively low strike price.

Kamp said the government would award contracts for a further seven 1,000 MW offshore wind power stations from 2023.

Earlier this year, the Dutch government awarded a contract to build 700 megawatts of capacity in the Borssele I and II wind areas to Denmark's Dong Energy, offering a strike price of 72.70 euro cents. (Reporting By Toby Sterling; writing by Thomas Escritt; editing by David Clarke)