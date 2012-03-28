European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
BRUSSELS, March 28 Belgian brewer Duvel Moortgat said it would increase its dividend after its 2011 operating income rose by more than 20 percent.
The brewer of beers such as Duvel, Vedett and La Chouffe said that given the uncertain economic situation it was difficult to give exact forecasts for 2012 but it expected profit and revenue to grow.
The group said it would propose an increase in its gross dividend to 1.45 euros per share from 1.30 euros last year.
Operating income for 2011 was 171 million euros, 20.7 percent higher than in 2010. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Erica Billingham)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australian grain exports likely surged to an all-time monthly high of more than 4 million tonnes last month, smashing the previous record by a third on strong demand from Saudi Arabia, China and India and lower prices amid a bumper crop.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world No. 1 stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit on U.S. and China sales, but its shares came off all-time highs on worries its rapid growth may have peaked.