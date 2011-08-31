MOVES-JPMorgan, SocGen, BNP Paribas, UniCredit
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
* H1 core profit up almost a third
* Says should see FY growth even though summer has been poor
BRUSSELS, Aug 31 Belgian brewer Duvel said on Wednesday it expects to grow sales and operating profit this year, even though it has seen poor sales of its extra-strong beers this summer due to the unusually cold weather.
The brewer of Duvel and Maredsous beer grew its core profit by almost a third in the first half of the year, helped by an extra-sunny Spring and a general increase in demand for specialty beers.
Its first-half core profit grew by 29.2 percent to 24.5 million euros ($35.37 million), it said. ($1=.6926 euro) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.
Feb 7 Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt in part by pricing pressure for generic drugs, and cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast for the second straight quarter.