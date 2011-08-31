* H1 core profit up almost a third

* Says should see FY growth even though summer has been poor

BRUSSELS, Aug 31 Belgian brewer Duvel said on Wednesday it expects to grow sales and operating profit this year, even though it has seen poor sales of its extra-strong beers this summer due to the unusually cold weather.

The brewer of Duvel and Maredsous beer grew its core profit by almost a third in the first half of the year, helped by an extra-sunny Spring and a general increase in demand for specialty beers.

Its first-half core profit grew by 29.2 percent to 24.5 million euros ($35.37 million), it said. ($1=.6926 euro) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)