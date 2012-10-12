(Adds details, background)

BRUSSELS Oct 12 The majority shareholders of Belgian brewer Duvel Moortgat have launched a 95 euros ($120) per share bid for all outstanding shares they do not already own, the company said on Friday.

The bid represents a 2.37 percent premium over Thursday's closing price of 92.80 euros a share. The group's shares have risen more than 30 percent so far in 2012.

The family shareholders of the group, who currently own 73.75 percent of the company, said the offer was conditional on obtaining 95 percent of the company's shares.

Duvel shares were suspended by the regulator ahead of the announcement.

The group, which brews the eponymous beer as well as speciality beers such as Vedett and La Chouffe, posted a 5.1 percent decline in net profit in the first half of 2012. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Robin Emmott)