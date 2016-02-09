MANILA Feb 9 The president of the Philippines
has signed an executive order for the merger of two state-run
banks, creating the nation's second-biggest lender by assets
after BDO Unibank Inc.
President Benigno Aquino approved the merger of Development
Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and Land Bank of the
Philippines, subject to consent from the Philippine
Deposit Insurance Corp and the central bank.
The merger is aimed at creating a more efficient and
financially viable institution that would continue supporting
the government's economic growth agenda, Aquino said in his
order published by a local daily newspaper on Tuesday.
The two banks had combined assets of about 1.61 trillion
pesos ($33.5 billion) at the end of September, central bank data
showed. That compared with the 1.88 trillion peso assets of BDO,
controlled by the nation's wealthiest man, Henry Sy.
The third- and fourth-biggest banks were Metropolitan Bank &
Trust Co with 1.37 trillion pesos, and Bank of the
Philippine Islands with 1.16 trillion pesos.
The president's approval comes as both chambers of Congress
failed to act on bills seeking to merge the banks.
Aquino has directed the finance and budget departments to
inject at least 30 billion pesos into the merged entity, to be
sourced from existing funds if allowed by law, or to be included
in future national budgets.
Land Bank, created in 1963, uses profit from commercial
banking operations to finance government development initiatives
in agriculture and agrarian reform.
DBP, which emerged from the reorganisation of a
government-owned company in 1958, also operates as a commercial
bank focused on infrastructure, logistics, social services, the
environment and small and mid-sized enterprises.
