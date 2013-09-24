FRANKFURT, Sept 24 A 4.8 percent stake in German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen was sold at 13.10 euros ($18) per share, traders familiar with the placement said on Tuesday.

Traders earlier said that shares were offered in a range of 13.05 euros to 13.10 euros in a transaction organised by UBS .

($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)