BRIEF-Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers says secured CBA finance for Smith Bay wharf
* Entered into a funding agreement with Commonwealth Bank of Australia
PARIS, Sept 24 A 4.8 percent stake in German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen is being placed at 13.05-13.10 euros a share, traders familiar with the placement said on Tuesday.
UBS is acting as bookrunner for the transaction, the traders added.
Shares in Deutsche Wohnen closed at 13.55 euros on Monday, giving the company a market value of around 2.3 billion euros ($3.1 billion). ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)
* SGX mandates minimum allocation of Mainboard IPOs to retail investors
* Bubs Infant formula launch into Giant Wholesale Chain Costco-Bub.ax