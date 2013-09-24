* Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to the text

PARIS, Sept 24 A 4.8 percent stake in German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen is being placed at 13.05-13.10 euros a share, traders familiar with the placement said on Tuesday.

UBS is acting as bookrunner for the transaction, the traders added.

Shares in Deutsche Wohnen closed at 13.55 euros on Monday, giving the company a market value of around 2.3 billion euros ($3.1 billion). ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)